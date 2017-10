October 20th-Lakeside Community Halloween Party

October 20th

6 PM – 9 PM

Lakeside Community Halloween Party

2237 Mead Street

Hosted by Village of Mount Pleasant Police – Lakeside COP House

The COP house is hosting a neighborhood Halloween party for all the little goblins in the area. Games, scary sounds and good times for kids 13yrs old and younger. Parents and costumes are encouraged!! If you would like to volunteer please contact Officer Jim or Officer Frank.