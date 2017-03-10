October 20th-Drive-In Movies in the Park: Halloween Double Feature

Bring the family out Friday October 20th to the park for a special Halloween drive-in movie night with a double feature!
Event: Drive-In Movies at the Park: Double Feature Night featuring Hotel Transylvania and Gremlins
When: Friday October 20, 2017 (Rain date: Sat. Oct. 21, 2017)
6pm Gate Opens
7pm First Movie Feature: Hotel Transylvania
8:45/9pm Second Movie Feature: Gremlins
11pm Park Closes
Cost: $10 per car
Also available: Ice cream treats from Culvers for purchase and kids entertainment with bounce houses from Blue Sky Inflatables, LLC. ($5 all you can bounce).
Blankets and camping chairs allowed.
Presented by: Village of Caledonia, Village of Mt. Pleasant and the Parks Commission.