October 20th-Drive-In Movies in the Park: Halloween Double Feature

October 20th 6 PM – 11 PM

Drive-In Movies in the Park: Halloween Double Feature

Caledonia-Mt.Pleasant Memorial Park

9416 Northwestern Ave, Franksville

Bring the family out Friday October 20th to the park for a special Halloween drive-in movie night with a double feature!

Event: Drive-In Movies at the Park: Double Feature Night featuring Hotel Transylvania and Gremlins

When: Friday October 20, 2017 (Rain date: Sat. Oct. 21, 2017)

6pm Gate Opens

7pm First Movie Feature: Hotel Transylvania

8:45/9pm Second Movie Feature: Gremlins

11pm Park Closes

Cost: $10 per car

Also available: Ice cream treats from Culvers for purchase and kids entertainment with bounce houses from Blue Sky Inflatables, LLC. ($5 all you can bounce).

Blankets and camping chairs allowed.

Presented by: Village of Caledonia, Village of Mt. Pleasant and the Parks Commission.