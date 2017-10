October 14th-Racine Helps Puerto Rico Benefit

October 14th

Racine Helps Puerto Rico Benefit

Starts at 12 p.m.

Fountain Banquet Hall

8505 Durand Ave

Sturtevant

Come Help support the rebuilding of Puerto Rico.

$12 Admission fee

** Includes a plate of mostacolli dinner, salad and bread

Lunch/Dinner served from 1pm-7pm

$10 Bracelets for Unlimited tap beer

** Jello Shots**

There will also be a cash bar available.

We will be having a bake sale, Basket raffles and 50/50 raffle!

All proceeds will be sent directy to Puerto Rico