NOW HIRING-Digital Press Operator

DIGITAL PRESS OPERATOR

Federal Heath in partnership with Letsch Staffing

Operators are responsible for creating the specified print material, maintaining the printing equipment and keeping inventory readily stocked. They may be required to print for a variety of clientele specifications.

Print operators may be required to fix the printing machines that they use, which may involve either hardware or software repair, depending upon the situation. To this end, many employers require digital printing operators to be experienced working with their printing machine’s make and model. Usually, operators keep logs of previous problems to better program the machine for future use.

Printing presses generally require materials to be well stocked in order to operate effectively. Depending on the printing program and printing press, operators may need to purchase and stock new ink cartridges, paper, labels or other components. Efficient operators often use stock ordering schedules to keep up with work deadlines.

2nd shift

Start your application online at www.letschstaffing.com or call to make an appointment at 262-886-8179.