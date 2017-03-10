November 3rd & 4th Racine Public Library Bi-Annual Book Sale

Racine, WI., October 2, 2017 – The Friends of the Racine Public Library Bi-Annual Book Sale is back! On November 2, 2017, the Fall Book Sale is open to members only from 11:00am to 5:00pm and open to the public November 3-4, 2017 from 11:00am to 4:00pm at the Racine Public Library.

There will be books and AV items available to purchase ranging from $0.10- $5.00. All proceeds will go to the Racine Public Library. Donations of books, DVDs, VHS tapes CDs, gently used toys and puzzles will all be accepted during library hours. New and like-new books, at bargain prices, make perfect holiday gifts, along with Christmas books, music and videos. You can also make monetary donations at http://www.rplfriends.org/donate.html

If you would like to make a difference for Racine Public Library and get exclusive info, you can join the Friends of the Library at the door November 2nd for just $10. Visit the link to see all the benefits of becoming a Friend of the Racine Public Library! http://www.rplfriends.org/