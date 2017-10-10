NEW DATE October 23rd-Community Paws Games Day Fundraiser

Community Paws Games Day Fundraiser

Monday, October 23rd 6 PM – 8 PM

The-Woof Dog Daycare & Boarding

5326 Durand Ave, Racine, Wisconsin 53406

This is the RAIN DATE for the event we had planned for 10/7, but the weather didn’t cooperate!

YOU ARE ALL CORDIALLY INVITED – AGAIN!

** Don’t have a pet? Just come out and Say Hi, watch some games, and attend the festivities!

Bring your social dog for some fun and let’s raise some much0needed funds for two local animal rescue efforts!

Suggested Door Donation of $10/dog (to help all those animals in need!)

Games we have done before include:

* Recall Alley Relay!

* Obedience Tic Tac Toe

* Dog Treat Spoon Relay

* Weave Pole Team Relay

* Dog Kong

* Tricks for Treats

* Distraction Alley

* 60-second Trick Contest

* Red Light, Green Paws

* Crate Games Relay

* K9 Bucket Bonanza / Grand Paw Game! (Like on the Bozo Show, years ago!)

* Musical Chairs

* Ball Pit

* and more!

Come on out, have some fun with your dog, and help out some great causes!

Hope to see you there!