Mount Pleasant man arrested after kicking firefighter

On Tuesday October 17th, 2017 at approximately 8:15pm, Mt. Pleasant officers responded to the 4300 of Danbury Ln. in reference an out of control adult. They were advised that other concerned parties inside of the residence were attempting to keep the subject from arming himself. The subject was identified as Andrew Nielsen, 22 from Mt. Pleasant.

Upon officers’ arrival, they learned that Nielsen was intoxicated, and indicated that he wanted to harm himself. They attempted to calm him down, but he remained belligerent. He refused to comply with the officers’ requests, was detained, and escorted out to a South Shore Rescue Squad. Rescue personnel were performing their initial assessment when Nielsen kicked one of the firefighters in the stomach.

Nielsen was transported to Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare for evaluation where he continued to cause a disturbance. He was yelling, threatening officers, and attempting to escape. After he was medically cleared, Nielsen was transported to the Racine County Jail where he is held on the following charges: Battery to a Firefighter (one count), Resisting/Obstructing an Officer (one count), Disorderly Conduct (two counts).