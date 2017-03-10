Mental Illness Awareness Week

Mental Illness Awareness Week

National Alliance on Mental Illness Racine County

Racine Friendship Clubhouse

Working together to rebuild lives affected by mental illness

GO GREEN MONDAY Monday – October 2nd 8am — 5pm Monument Square, Main Street, Racine WI We kick off the week on Monday by wearing green and ask that the community, counties and state join us in the wearing of something green in efforts of ending the stigma behind mental illness. Email or Call for more info: Michelle — mperri@namiracine.org (262-637-6200) and/or Chris — crosin@racineclubhouse.org (262-636-9393)

NAMI RACINE COUNTY AND THE SD GOLDEN RONDELL THEATER GOLDEN RONDELL MOVIE — CALL ME CRAZY Wednesday – October 4th 5:30pm — 8pm SC Johnson Wax Golden Rondell Theater — 1525 Howe St, Racine WI Mid-week movie presented to the community to bring heightened awareness to mental illness and gives family members a better understanding of what it is like to live with a mental illness. Open Q & A Panel discussion afterwards. Web-link/email Michelle for more info: mperri@narniracine.org and/or www.namiracinecounty.org

NAMI RACINE COUNTY, RACINE FRIENDSHIP CLUBHOUSE AND COMMUNITY CANDLE LIGHT VIGIL Friday – October 6th 6pm NAMI Racine County office, 2300 DeKoven Ave Racine WI, followed with a procession to Racine Friendship Clubhouse Pay tribute to those living with mental illness and memorialize those who have lost their lives to mental illness. Email or Call for more info: Michelle — mperri@namiracine.org (262-637-6200) and/or Chris — crosin@racineclubhouse.org (262-636-9393)