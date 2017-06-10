Meijer Distribution in Pleasant Prairie is hiring Warehouse Selectors!

Meijer Distribution in Pleasant Prairie is hiring

Warehouse Selectors!

To apply please visit https://jobs.meijer.com/jobs/search/32813375

Currently, Meijer is looking for an 8am Warehouse Team Members. Team Members will be scheduled 10 hour shifts, 4 days per week. Days scheduled will vary and can be any day Sunday – Saturday.

The individual will also maintain a friendly working relationship with a diverse team and leadership to promote productivity and maintain an attitude of positive customer service. The ideal candidate must be at least 18 years old.

Key responsibilities include: Working safely and promoting safety regulations throughout the facility

Keeping work area clean and orderly

Maintaining an excellent attendance record

Taking pride in a job well done