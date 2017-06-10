Meijer Distribution in Pleasant Prairie is hiring Warehouse Selectors!

Meijer Distribution in Pleasant Prairie is hiring
Warehouse Selectors!

To apply please visit https://jobs.meijer.com/jobs/search/32813375

Currently, Meijer is looking for an 8am Warehouse Team Members.  Team Members will be scheduled 10 hour shifts, 4 days per week. Days scheduled will vary and can be any day Sunday – Saturday.
The individual will also maintain a friendly working relationship with a diverse team and leadership to promote productivity and maintain an attitude of positive customer service.  The ideal candidate must be at least 18 years old.
Key responsibilities include:
  • Working safely and promoting safety regulations throughout the facility
  • Keeping work area clean and orderly
  • Maintaining an excellent attendance record
  • Taking pride in a job well done
  • Ideal candidate will have a high school diploma, GED or equivalent
  • Available to work weekends, holidays and overtime when required
  • Successful completion of physical and background check
  • Have reliable transportation
  • Customer focus orientation, acts with customers in mind
  • Drive for results, exceeds goals and focuses on the bottom line
  • Ethics and values, acts in line with core values in good and bad times
  • Interpersonal savvy, relates well to all kinds of people and builds effective relationships
  • Possesses good listening and communication skills
  • Ability to work in various temperatures, several buildings are refrigerated so working conditions ranging from -10 degrees F to 0 degrees F (occasionally) or 34 degrees F to 55 degrees (frequently) depending on assignment
  • Ability to lift, carry, push, pull, bend and twist while handling product up to 75 pounds continuously

 

 

 