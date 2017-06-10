Man charged in 2016 homicide of Jose Torrez

Michael W Cina, 39 of Dodge Correctional (formerly of West Allis, WI) has been charged with 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide and Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony. He was brought to Racine to return on warrant/Initial appearance. He currently is incarcerated and has additional open cases in other counties. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 12th, in Racine.

According to the criminal complaint On September 14, 2016, Officers of the Racine Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Holmes Avenue, in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival officers located Jose Torrez shot multiple times. The victim was taken to Froedert Hospital for treatment of his injuries and died on September 20, 2016.

During their initial investigation Racine Police developed witnesses that stated the a Blue Ford Focus with a lone heavy set Hispanic male was seen next to the victims vehicle and then leaving the scene when the shots were fired. Investigators located a video of the shooting, Racine determined that defendant drove a Blue Ford Focus with unique wheels that is similar to the vehicle witnesses saw at the scene. Additionally, Investigators spoke with witnesses and people with information who confirmed that the defendant had confessed to the shooting and killing.

Racine Police report that the defendant is also the suspect in a homicide in Kenosha where the defendants DNA was located, and that the casings from the Kenosha homicide and the Racine homicide were fired from the same gun. He is being held on $500,000 cash bond in that case