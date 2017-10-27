Man charged after fight at Maxine’s Bar

Andrew C Walker, 21 of Racine has been charged with Aggravated Battery-Intend GreatBod. Harm, Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony,Carry Concealed Weapon and Disorderly Conduct. He bail was set at $10,000 cash after he appeared in Racine Circuit Court Friday October 27th.

According to the criminal complaint on October 22, 2017, Racine Police responded to Maxine’s Bar in Racine for a fight. Police interview witnesses who stated that there was a rowdy group and an older male fell down and then a huge fight broke out. A witness told everybody to stop and then a female pushed that party and a male party attempted to punch him. The victim saw this and pushed the male and then was attacked.

Investigator the victim who stated while at Maxine’s, someone took him to the ground and was hit by something, a gun or a barstool.

Racine Police obtained surveillance video from Maxine’s of the above-incident. The surveillance video showed the defendant getting up and then being pushed back by a large black male. At this time, the defendant grabs a black and silver handgun and then puts it into the front of the waistband of his pants. Defendant’s hand is down his pants and the firearm cannot be seen. A family member holds him back and the defendant pushes past her, falls, and still has his right hand inside his waistband. The video shows the victim being taken down to the ground by a group of males and then the defendant removes the firearm from his waistband and takes two overhand swings down at the ground Defendant can be seen exiting Maxine’s and still holding the firearm the criminal complaint states.

As a result of defendant’s actions, the victim suffered the following injuries: bleeding in the brain, fractured skull, two fractured eye sockets, broken nose, broken jaw, stitches in his finger, broken finger.

The complaint states that in in a Mirandized interview, the defendant initially denied being at Maxine’s until he was shown a still photo of himself from the surveillance video. Defendant identified himself in the still image. Defendant was also shown a still image of him holding the firearm and defendant stated, “I don’t know where it is. I didn’t take it. I never – it wasn’t even my gun. I don’t even know how I got it, I promise y’all.”