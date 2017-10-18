LJH Ambulance is hiring Dispatchers

DISPATCHERS WANTED

Do you have a winning attitude and thrive in a fast paced environment?

LJH Ambulance is looking for dispatchers to cover all three shifts. We are a local ambulance company serving the Racine and Kenosha area. Willing candidates must have a positive attitude, good communication skills, and attention to detail, ability to multi-task and be able to contribute in a team environment.

To apply, go to www.ljhambulance.com and fill out the application found under the employment link or apply in person at:

LJH Ambulance, Inc

6329 28th Ave

Kenosha WI 53143

Completed applications can be emailed to jan@ljhambulance.com