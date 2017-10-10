Letsch Staffing/Twin Disc NOW HIRING

Letsch Staffing in Partnership with Twin Disc is HIRING:

Machine Repair Maintenance

Experience needed in electrical & hydraulics. Knowledge of the machines vertical, lathes, mills, hobbs, grinders, Mori’s. Able to use calipers, micrometer, read blue prints.

Deburring

Sets up and controls operation of computerized deburring and tooling machine to perform series of machining operations, such as drilling, chamfering, and deburring, on ball-shaped plastic typing element for use in electric typewriters: Reads blueprints, job order, and tooling instructions to determine cutting tools and sequence of operations.

1) Positions and secures deburring and cutting tools onto holding fixtures of machine, using hand tools.

2) Loads plastic elements into feed mechanism of machine.

3) Depresses switch to actuate machine and observes machining operation to detect feeding and tooling malfunctions

TO APPLY PLEASE VISIT http://www.letschstaffing.com/apply-with-us or call 262-886-8179