Letsch Staffing is HIRING-Numerous positions available

ASSEMBLY POSITIONS

General assemblers for all shifts $10.00/hr.

Mechanical assemblers 1st shift $13.00/hr.

Need to be able to read a ruler, use small hand tools, math skills. Read a small blueprint.

Need to have a good attitude, good team player and show up every day and on time.

ASSEMBLY JOBS AVAILABLE

Looking for good strong candidates.

1st & 2nd shifts.

Long term assignment that can become permanent for right candidate.

Must be able to lift 25-30lbs consistently

Have reliable transportation

Starting @ 8.50/hr

CNC Verticals Mills, 1st and 2nd shifts.

1) Sets up and operates vertical contour-band saw to cut straight, curved, irregular, or internal patterns in metal or plastic stock, according to specifications, utilizing knowledge of sawing techniques: Reads work order or blueprints to locate cutting layout lines on stock, to determine dimensions and tolerances, and to determine metal to be cut, type of blade to be used, blade tension, cutting speed, feed rate, table angle, and positions of table stops and guides.

2) Relieves saw blade support and drive-wheel tension, using handtools

3) Places saw blade over wheels and resets tension to change blade and adjust tension.

4) Turns controls to set prescribed cutting speed, feed rate, and table angle

5) Loosens table stops and guides, using handtools, and positions them to align and secure workpiece

6) Places stock on cutting table, either manually or using hoist, and clamps it into position

7) Cuts saw blade, threads it through hole drilled in stock, welds blade together, using butt-welding attachment, and files weld smooth to cut internal pattern in stock

8) Starts saw and manually guides stock along layout lines to cut pattern, or engages automatic feed to cut straight line.

CNC SET-UP

Basic CNC operator

2nd shift & weekend shift

Basic skills

Milling & Lathe experience

DEBURRING POSITION

Sets up and controls operation of computerized deburring and tooling machine to perform series of machining operations, such as drilling, chamfering, and deburring, on ball-shaped plastic typing element for use in electric typewriters: Reads blueprints, job order, and tooling instructions to determine cutting tools and sequence of operations.

1) Positions and secures deburring and cutting tools onto holding fixtures of machine, using hand tools.

2) Loads plastic elements into feed mechanism of machine.

3) Depresses switch to actuate machine and observes machining operation to detect feeding and tooling malfunctions

DIE CAST OPERATOR

Die cast operator (machine injects hot copper into die under high pressure).

High temperature environment, furnace runs at 1850 degrees F, there is no air conditioning only cooling fans.

Helps in setting up machine, assures all components are om the right position.

Closes die set

Ladles molten copper into machine

Activates shot control

After shot is completes, inspects and manually breaks parts from runner

Identify and adjust for processing problems

Must be able to lift up 75lbs.

Fair to good computer skills

Must have basic working knowledge and some level and comfort in using a PC.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly exposed to moving mechanical parts of the machines. The noise level in the work area is usually low to moderate.

Safety equipment to include but not limited to: safety glasses, steel to boots, hearing protection, gloves and protective clothing.

Hours are 6:00a.m. – 2:30p.m.

Pay $15.00/hr

GENERAL LABORER

The job duties of a general laborer vary. They may include cleaning and preparing a job site, loading and delivering materials and using a variety of tools and machines, such as blowtorches, forklifts, levels, lifts, power drills, grinders, saws, pressure washers and water spraying equipment. Laborers set up and take down ladders, scaffolding and other temporary structures.

GENERAL MACHINISTS

Compensation: $10 + based on experience.

Need to have a machining background. Strong math skills and good inspection skills. Must have reliable transportation.

INVENTORY CONTROL

Develop, implement, and monitor all key functions related to inventory transactions to assure thatthey are accurate and timely.

Coordinate a cycle count program in a perpetual inventory environment.

Coordinate the cycle count progress and results to identify necessary recounts and processes to be monitored and provide regular reports on the results.

Perform thorough research and document inventory discrepancies using all available resources to identify root causes and supply possible solutions.

Work with key personnel to effectively implement process improvements to operational procedures in an effort to proactively optimize overall location and item level accuracy and maintain the highest possible productivity levels.

Coordinate the efforts of the cycle counts in an effort to identify and correct discrepancies on items at the location level as needed.

Will monitor warehouse and store transfers for accuracy and cost effectiveness as directed by counting parts.

Special Order SKU’

Expedites the daily flow of all special order SKU’ to include receiving, labeling, locating and timely shipping.

Troubleshoots all special order problems from time of receipt.

Making sure inventory is accurate.

Pay is dependant on experience.

LIGHT ASSEMBLY & PACKAGING

2nd shift positions, goes through August

Perfect for college students.

Pay rate is $9.50, after successful registration could start right away.

The right candidate must have reliable transportation.

MIG WELDER

This position is directly responsible for welding carbon and stainless steel weldments, both structural and pipe, per established quality requirements as well as in accordance with the production schedule. Position requires the ability to lift 25 lbs. regularly and 50 lbs. occasionally. Ability to stand for up to 8 hours per day is also required. This position is responsible for the following main accountabilities:

Operate and/or use related equipment and tools which include, but not limited to, forklifts, overhead crane and rigging, grinders, hand tools, measurement equipment, and Air Arc.

Perform preventive maintenance requirements as needed to keep equipment operational; perform daily safety and operational checks; follow manufacturer instructions and governing regulations.

Read, understand, and follow product prints, work instructions, order requirements, and general procedures.

Acquire and maintain welding certifications as required

Maintain a safe and clean working environment, complying with all procedures and facility rules/guidelines.

Additional projects, tasks, and/or assignments as assigned.

MECHANICAL ASSEMBLY

Compensation: $12+, dependent on experience.

Need to have good mechanical aptitude, good attention to detail. Need to be able to read a blueprint. Need to be familiar with small hand tools and work with a team or alone. Local company that is growing fast!

PACKAGING

Racine, WI

2nd Shift

$9 per hour

Standing position

Must be able to bend, twist & lift up to 50lbs

Entry level

SCREEN PRINT OPERATOR

Sets and adjusts feed rollers, spindle reel, printing screens, and bolts to specifications.

2) Starts dyeing oven and sets thermostat to temperature specified for printing run.

3) Reviews print order to determine settings and adjustments required to set up manually controlled or automatic screen printing machine or decorating equipment.

4) Determines from orders type and color of designs to print.

5) Adjusts position of design or screen to ensure specified color print registration.

6) Trains workers in use of printing equipment and in quality standards.7) Counts and records quantities printed in production log.

WATER IRRIGATION

Water tees, fairways, and greens, need to want to work and show up every day. Equipment experience: Working with sprinklers, water lines, valves, pumps, etc. experience preferred but will train the right person. It is physical work so cannot have nay limitations. have to like to work outside.