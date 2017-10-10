Letsch Staffing in partnership with Quick Cable is hiring
DIE CAST OPERATORS
- Die cast operator (machine injects hot copper into die under high pressure).
- High temperature environment, furnace runs at 1850 degrees F, there is no air conditioning only cooling fans.
- Helps in setting up machine, assures all components are om the right position.
- Closes die set
- Ladles molten copper into machine
- Activates shot control
- After shot is completes, inspects and manually breaks parts from runner
- Identify and adjust for processing problems
- Must be able to lift up 75lbs.
- Fair to good computer skills
- Must have basic working knowledge and some level and comfort in using a PC.
- While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly exposed to moving mechanical parts of the machines. The noise level in the work area is usually low to moderate.
- Safety equipment to include but not limited to: safety glasses, steel to boots, hearing protection, gloves and protective clothing.
- Hours are 6:00a.m. – 2:30p.m.
- Pay $15.00/hr
PICK & PACK
Responsibilities:
- Review pick tickets to determine items to be picked
- Locate and properly identify items by part number and description
- Assemble customer orders by weighing or counting items from stock
- Use bagging sealer to prepare stock
- Package assembled product with correct labels
- Package material according to customer requirements to prevent damage during shipment
- Provide complete documentation for each order including data entry of required order information
- Observe all safety rules and regulations
- Clean and maintain work area
Qualifications:
- High school diploma or equivalent required
- One to three months distribution and/or order processing experience preferred
- Ability to add and subtract, multiply and divide required
- Ability to perform operations using units of weight and length measurement required
- Ability to accurately read and write in English and comprehend instructions, pick tickets and bills of material and ability to complete written forms
- Proficient with basic computer data entry
- Requires high level of accuracy and attention to detail
- Team-oriented individual