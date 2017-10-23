Knapp Manufacturing Now Hiring

Automation Technician –

Design, specify and procure hardware

Fabricate, integrate, wire and program electro mechanical automation

equipment

Journeyman Tool & Die Maker –

Perform operations common to the toolmaker trade

Familiarity with lathes, mills, and surface grinders – both manual & CNC

* Basic knowledge of programming (conversationally) CNC mills

* Own basic tool room tools; common understanding of micrometers,

depth micrometers and dial calipers

Facilities/Machine Maintenance –

Trouble/Maintain/Repair, Set-up/Program assembly electro-mechanical

equipment

Maintain and fully service all building systems; parking lots, etc.

* Five (5) years’ experience in facilities maintenance

* Electrical/Mechanical experience preferred

Knapp MFG., Inc. offers an excellent compensation & benefits package.

Send resume to kcarlson@fredknapp.com

Or drop resume off at 5102 Douglas Avenue, Racine, WI 53402

Knapp Manufacturing, Inc. is recognized as a precision plastic injection molding & tool and die maker.

Knapp Manufacturing, Inc. has been innovative in many different areas of plastic injection molding with

a complete custom tool room and plastic injection molding facilities. Today, family owned and operated,

Knapp Manufacturing, Inc.’s reputation continues to grow. Since the main structure was completed in

1955, seven additions have been made to meet the expanding needs and diversified growth.