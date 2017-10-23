Knapp Manufacturing Now Hiring 

Automation Technician –
Design, specify and procure hardware
Fabricate, integrate, wire and program electro mechanical automation
equipment
Journeyman Tool & Die Maker –
Perform operations common to the toolmaker trade
Familiarity with lathes, mills, and surface grinders – both manual & CNC
* Basic knowledge of programming (conversationally) CNC mills
* Own basic tool room tools; common understanding of micrometers,
depth micrometers and dial calipers
Facilities/Machine Maintenance –
Trouble/Maintain/Repair, Set-up/Program assembly electro-mechanical
equipment
Maintain and fully service all building systems; parking lots, etc.
* Five (5) years’ experience in facilities maintenance
* Electrical/Mechanical experience preferred
Knapp MFG., Inc. offers an excellent compensation & benefits package.
Send resume to kcarlson@fredknapp.com
Or drop resume off at 5102 Douglas Avenue, Racine, WI 53402
Knapp Manufacturing, Inc. is recognized as a precision plastic injection molding & tool and die maker.
Knapp Manufacturing, Inc. has been innovative in many different areas of plastic injection molding with
a complete custom tool room and plastic injection molding facilities. Today, family owned and operated,
Knapp Manufacturing, Inc.’s reputation continues to grow. Since the main structure was completed in
1955, seven additions have been made to meet the expanding needs and diversified growth.