Kenosha Sheriff-One killed in Sunday morning crash on KR

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department-On 10-08-17 at 7:15 am the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department along with the Village of Somers Rescue responded to a report of a serious vehicle crash. Response was to the intersection of Highway KR (1st Street), and Highway H (88th Avenue), reportedly two vehicles were involved.

The above intersection is controlled by four-way stop sign/s. Investigation revealed that an eastbound 2003 GMC Yukon traveling on Highway KR failed to stop for the posted stop sign and struck a 2007 Ford Focus which was traveling north on Highway H.

The operator of the Ford Focus died at the scene due to the severity of injuries.

Investigation is still ongoing.

Identification of those involved is being withheld at this time pending proper notification.