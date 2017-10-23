Kenosha County Sheriff-Trevor man arrested for 10th OWI

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office-On 10-20-17 at 5:53 pm, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a reckless driving investigation. A concerned citizen observed a 2000 Dodge Dakota traveling westbound on Highway C (Wilmot Road) near Highway MB (160th Avenue) in a reckless fashion. The concerned witness activated 911 and remained on the telephone following the vehicle and giving updates on the suspect vehicles location. This aided Sheriff Deputies in locating the suspect vehicle.

Contact was made with the driver in at his residence while he was still seated in the suspect vehicle. He was identified as 44 year old William Hess.

Investigation into the incident resulted in the subsequent arrest of Hess who resides in Trevor, WI for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated (10th Offense), as well as numerous traffic citations.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department would like to encourage all citizens that should they come across a reckless driver to not hesitate in contacting our department.