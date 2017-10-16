Kenosha County Sheriff-Intoxicated driver crashes into house

On 10-15-17 at 6:35 pm the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department along with Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a residence. Investigation indicates that sole operator identified as 58 year old Jeffrey Hinks from Paddock Lake, was traveling southbound on 245th Avenue in his 2002 Ford Ranger. Hinks lost control of the vehicle and struck the house located at 22413 65th Street.

The house had one occupant in the upstairs at the time of the crash who was not injured. Damage to the house was severe. The vehicle sustained severe damage as well. Hinks was transported to hospital for treatment of injuries from the crash.

Hinks was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated (3rd offense), as well as a felony Probation and Parole hold. Hinks is on Felony Parole for a 2003 incident where he was charged with two counts of Operating while Intoxicated Causing Death.

Investigation is ongoing.