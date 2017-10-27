Injuries sustained in reported home invasion in Somers

On 10-27-17 at 2:36 a.m., the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the Village of Somers Rescue responded to 3700 18th Street for a report of a home invasion.

Injuries were sustained to both occupants of the residence.

Detectives are still on scene to complete proper investigation.

UPDATE:

There were two victims, both residents of that home: an 84-year-old man and his 83-year-old wife. They both sustained serious head injuries. Both victims were flown to Froedtert Hospital for treatment.

The male resident woke to the sound of breaking glass and went to investigate, when he encountered one suspect.

Suspect is a dark-skinned male, possibly African-American or Hispanic. KSD Deputies along with the assistance of the Kenosha Police Department immediately searched the area, but the suspect is still at large.

Investigation is ongoing as to a possible motive.

We believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no immediate danger to the community.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100. If citizens wish to remain anonymous, the numbers for Crime Stoppers of Kenosha are 262-656-7333 or 800-807-8477