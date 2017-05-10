“Indoor/Outdoor”: a purr-fect comedy at the Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE, WI – A comedy about a cat may seem a little odd, but “Indoor/Outdoor” brings genuine humor and kindness to the Racine Theatre Guild stage from Friday, October 20 through Sunday, November 5.

Samantha, the cat, shares her life story, from her doting owner Shuman, to her neurotic pet therapist Matilda, and the sexy alley cat she falls in love with, Oscar. Her sentimental journey, both physical and emotional, leads her to discover what having a home and being loved really means.

Written by Kenny Finkle, the quirky comedy is directed by James Fletcher. The cast includes Alyssa Falvey as Samantha, David Geisler as Shuman, Kate Fischer as Matilda, and Zak Keil as Oscar.

In addition, RTG will be partnering with H.O.P.E. Safehouse, Kindred Kitties, Safe Harbor Humane Society, and the Wisconsin Humane Society during the show’s run to help raise awareness about animal adoption in our area.

“Indoor/Outdoor” makes its run October 20 to November 5. Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Saturday, October 28 and Saturday, November 4 will also have a 2 p.m. show. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $13 for students. There will also be two additional performances on Sunday, October 29 and Thursday, November 2 at 7 p.m. for a discounted rate. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.

Friday, October 20 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 21 – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 22 – 2:00 p.m.

Friday, October 27 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 28 – 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 29 – 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.*

Thursday, November 2 – 7:00 p.m.*

Friday, November 3 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 – 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 5 – 2:00 p.m.

* Value Nights