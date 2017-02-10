Geneva Healthcare Positioning Products is hiring Quality Coordinator

Geneva Healthcare Positioning is hiring
Quality Coordinator

Key Tasks –
 Assist in overseeing Production & Office operations
 Establish/enforce organization standards, product specifications
 Update & maintain quality assurance procedures
 Approves in-process production; conducts visual & measurement
tests; communicates adjustments
 Conduct audits/prepare reports
 Make recommendations/ implement continuous improvement
processes & systems

Qualifications:
 Hands on leader who contributes to overall business
strategy and issues
 excellent communicator, able to set measurable
goals and expectations and hold team members
accountable
 able to deal effectively with external customers,
vendors, and all levels within the organization
 familiar with ISO13485 or similar
 Demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft applications

To apply, send resume to: dvlach@genevahc.com

www.genevahc.com
826 Mohr Avenue, Waterford, WI 53185
