Geneva Healthcare Positioning Products is hiring Quality Coordinator

Key Tasks –
Assist in overseeing Production & Office operations
Establish/enforce organization standards, product specifications
Update & maintain quality assurance procedures
Approves in-process production; conducts visual & measurement
tests; communicates adjustments
Conduct audits/prepare reports
Make recommendations/ implement continuous improvement
processes & systems
Qualifications:
Hands on leader who contributes to overall business
strategy and issues
excellent communicator, able to set measurable
goals and expectations and hold team members
accountable
able to deal effectively with external customers,
vendors, and all levels within the organization
familiar with ISO13485 or similar
Demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft applications
To apply, send resume to: dvlach@genevahc.com
www.genevahc.com
826 Mohr Avenue, Waterford, WI 53185
Corporate Headquarters
826 Mohr Avenue
Waterford, WI 53185
Telephone 262-767-9870