Geneva Healthcare Positioning Products is hiring Quality Coordinator

Geneva Healthcare Positioning is hiring

Quality Coordinator

Key Tasks –

 Assist in overseeing Production & Office operations

 Establish/enforce organization standards, product specifications

 Update & maintain quality assurance procedures

 Approves in-process production; conducts visual & measurement

tests; communicates adjustments

 Conduct audits/prepare reports

 Make recommendations/ implement continuous improvement

processes & systems

Qualifications:

 Hands on leader who contributes to overall business

strategy and issues

 excellent communicator, able to set measurable

goals and expectations and hold team members

accountable

 excellent communicator, able to set measurable

goals and expectations and hold team members

accountable

 able to deal effectively with external customers,

vendors, and all levels within the organization

 familiar with ISO13485 or similar

 Demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft applications

To apply, send resume to: dvlach@genevahc.com

www.genevahc.com

826 Mohr Avenue, Waterford, WI 53185

Corporate Headquarters

826 Mohr Avenue

Waterford, WI 53185

Telephone 262-767-9870