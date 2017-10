Geneva Healthcare Positioning Products is HIRING-Foam Fabricator

Geneva Healthcare Positioning Products is HIRING

Foam Fabricator

Foam Fabricator:

Job Duties:

 Package wrapping with compression rolling

machine and/or hand wrapping products

 Use of Band Saws (horizontal & vertical)

 Read work orders; comprehend standard

measuring devices

Qualifications:

 Strong problem solving & leadership skills

 Self-starter; Detail oriented

 Familiarity with ISO 13485 or similar

 Good math aptitude, and

 Organizational and Communication skills

 Demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft

applications

Requirements:

 Ability to pass random drug testing

 Willingness to cross train in additional positions

 Ability to read, write & speak English

* Full time position. Training provided.

* This is a physically demanding position