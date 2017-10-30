Gear up for winter — Wisconsin’s Winter Awareness Week Nov. 6-10

MADISON, Wis. — Before the snow and cold cover the Badger State, now is the time to get your home and vehicles ready for winter weather. That’s why Gov. Scott Walker has declared Nov. 6-10, 2017 as Wisconsin’s Winter Awareness Week.

“One of the most important things to do is make sure you have an emergency supply kit in your vehicle,” said Maj. Gen. Don Dunbar, Wisconsin’s adjutant general and homeland security advisor. “It could save your life. During a winter storm, you could slide off into a ditch and get stranded. Having an emergency kit with items such as food, water, and blankets could help keep you and your family safe until help arrives.”

According to the National Weather Service, on average, Wisconsin experiences 3-6 winter storms during a season. Last winter, Lac Vieux Desert in Vilas County had more than 100 inches of snow. Jackson in Washington County and Sturgeon Bay in Door County both tied for the highest snow totals in 24 hours. Sturgeon Bay received 13 inches on Dec. 16-17 and Jackson received 13 inches on March 14. The coldest spot was Butternut in Ashland County with -36 degrees Fahrenheit Jan. 14.

The risk for bitter cold and heavy snow is also a good reminder to get your home ready for winter too. It’s important to make sure you have an emergency kit in your home with non-perishable food, bottled water, flashlights with batteries, a NOAA weather radio, and a first aid kit.

“Our utility companies do a great job getting power back on as quickly as possible,” Dunbar said. “However, during a blizzard or ice storm it could be several days or longer before power is fully restored.”

To help you and your family get ready for winter weather, visit ReadyWisconsin.wi.gov. Winter weather maps, tips on putting together emergency kits and winter driving information are located there.