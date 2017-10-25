Frost Advisory for all of SE Wisconsin in effect 1a.m.-8a.m. Thursday

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Frost Advisory…which is in effect from 1 AM to 8 AM CDT
Thursday.
Counties effected: Marquette-Green Lake-Fond Du Lac-Sheboygan-Sauk-Columbia-Dodge-
Washington-Ozaukee-Dane-Jefferson-Waukesha-Milwaukee-Rock-
Walworth-Racine-Kenosha-
* TIMING…Greatest potential for frost will be between 1 am and 8
am.
* TEMPERATURE…Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30s.
* IMPACTS…Sensitive plants that are still growing due to a mild
fall thus far may be killed if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.