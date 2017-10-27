Freeze Warning in effect Saturday night into Sunday for all of SE Wisconsin

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CDT

SUNDAY

Counties effected :Sheboygan-Ozaukee-Milwaukee-Racine-Kenosha

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

Freeze Warning…which is in effect from 11 PM Saturday to 9 AM

CDT Sunday.

* TIMING…Freezing temperatures are expected inland by late

evening Saturday Night and continue into mid morning Sunday.

* TEMPERATURE…Mid to upper 20s are expected over inland areas of

the lakeshore counties of Southeast Wisconsin, with lower 30s in

the metro areas near lake Michigan.

* IMPACTS…Sensitive plants that are still growing due to a

mild fall thus far, may be killed if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or

highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.