Freeze Warning in effect Saturday night into Sunday for all of SE Wisconsin

10/27/2017 | Filed under: Local News | Posted by:

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CDT
SUNDAY

Counties effected :Sheboygan-Ozaukee-Milwaukee-Racine-Kenosha

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Freeze Warning…which is in effect from 11 PM Saturday to 9 AM
CDT Sunday.

* TIMING…Freezing temperatures are expected inland by late
evening Saturday Night and continue into mid morning Sunday.

* TEMPERATURE…Mid to upper 20s are expected over inland areas of
the lakeshore counties of Southeast Wisconsin, with lower 30s in
the metro areas near lake Michigan.

* IMPACTS…Sensitive plants that are still growing due to a
mild fall thus far, may be killed if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.