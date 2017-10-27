Freeze Warning in effect Saturday night into Sunday for all of SE Wisconsin

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CDT
SUNDAY
Counties effected :Sheboygan-Ozaukee-Milwaukee-Racine-Kenosha
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Freeze Warning…which is in effect from 11 PM Saturday to 9 AM
CDT Sunday.
* TIMING…Freezing temperatures are expected inland by late
evening Saturday Night and continue into mid morning Sunday.
* TEMPERATURE…Mid to upper 20s are expected over inland areas of
the lakeshore counties of Southeast Wisconsin, with lower 30s in
the metro areas near lake Michigan.
* IMPACTS…Sensitive plants that are still growing due to a
mild fall thus far, may be killed if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.