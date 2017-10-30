FREE CNC Boot Camp Training

Next free CNC Boot Camp training will be

January 8, 2018–April 13, 2018

This 14-week boot camp is designed to teach the essentials of Computer Numerical Control (CNC) operations. Gateway Technical College, in partnership with the Southeast Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, offers this training as a certificate program. The program is ideal for dislocated or underemployed workers.

The CNC Machine Tool Operator Boot Camp is the first step toward an in-demand career as a CNC operator for Horizontal and Vertical Mills, CNC Lathes, Laser Cutting machines, robotics, or as a machine maintenance technician. These experts, eventually learn to set-up, run, and program accurate, computer controlled machines to mill, shape, and grind metal into precise machined components.

The 14-week Boot Camp is an innovative, fast-paced, hands-on program that teaches the

essentials of specific technical skills required to obtain entry-level employment.

Interested in learning more? Call 262.638.6541 to reserve your spot at a

CNC Operator Boot Camp information session.

Wednesday, October 11 9:00 a.m. iMET (room 402)

Thursday, November 2 1:00 p.m. iMET (room 104)

Wednesday, November 22 9:00 a.m. iMET (room 401)

Tuesday, December 5 1:00 p.m. iMET (room 402)

Information sessions will be held at:

Gateway’s SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Boulevard, Sturtevant, WI

Application materials are posted online at racinecounty.com/workforcesolutions for Racine County residents.