Foxconn is Coming! Entrepreneurs Are You Ready?

Thursday, November 9th | 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM

The Branch | 1501 Washington Avenue | Racine, WI

Existing business owners are you prepared for growth? Not in business yet, we can help you map out your two year plan.

Join us for this session and meet Marie Watkins, owner of Watkins Consulting and Polaris Talent. In addition to entrepreneur, Marie’s resume includes time with Microsoft, Stellcom and Expedia. With first-hand experience with Silicon Valley and the opportunities it brought to small businesses, she has a vast amount of knowledge to share with you! Also, learn more about resources available to help you start or grow your business. NO FEE

Register at 262.898.5002 or Amanda.lipke@wwbic.com

Refreshments Served!