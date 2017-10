FOUND DOG-18th St/19th Ave Kenosha

FOUND DOG-18th Street & 19th Avenue in Kenosha. She/he had a very large tumor on its right side. Had a rabies tag from 2013 on but no other tags. A Community Officer came to get her/him and is transporting to Safe Harbor Humane Society. 12626944047 7811 60th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142