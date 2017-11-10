Foster Homes Needed for Moms & Pups!

Puppies!

Everyone loves to cuddle a puppy, but it takes a special person or family to help a litter and their Mama through whelping and weaning so they can go to their forever homes. Lucky Mutts Rescue has a wonderful foster team, but this is one area where we need some more help. We’re looking for additional foster homes that either already have experience whelping and weaning puppies, or have the time, energy and enthusiasm to give it a try! If this is something you’d be new to, we do have people with experience who can guide you through it.