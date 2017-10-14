Flash Flood Watch Issued For Multiple Counties Until 1 a.m. Sunday

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Wisconsin and

southeast Wisconsin, including the following areas, in south

central Wisconsin, Green, Lafayette, and Rock. In southeast

Wisconsin, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth,

and Waukesha.

* From 10 AM CDT this morning through 1 a.m. Sunday

* Potential for repeated periods of heavy rainfall producing flash

flooding.

* Flooded rural and urban areas, especially where fallen leaves

may be blocking storm drains.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.