Flash Flood Watch Issued For Multiple Counties Until 1 a.m. Sunday

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Wisconsin and
southeast Wisconsin, including the following areas, in south
central Wisconsin, Green, Lafayette, and Rock. In southeast
Wisconsin, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth,
and Waukesha.
* From 10 AM CDT this morning through 1 a.m. Sunday
* Potential for repeated periods of heavy rainfall producing flash
flooding.
* Flooded rural and urban areas, especially where fallen leaves
may be blocking storm drains.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.