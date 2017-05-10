Federal Heath in partnership with Letsch Staffing is hiring Screen Print Operators

Federal Heath in partnership with Letsch staffing:
Screen Print Operator
o Operates automatic screen-printing machine to print multicolor designs on textiles: Mounts screens in specified sequence on machine.
o Pours printing paste onto screens or fills automatic feed pan.
o Turns knob to set machine speed and adjusts swing and pressure of squeegees, using handtools, according to type of design and cloth being printed.
o Starts machine and conveyor belt that carries textile articles under screens.
o Inspects articles being printed to detect colors out of register.
o Turns screws to adjust position of screens so that each color is printed in allotted spaces in design.
