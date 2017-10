Family searching for missing Racine teen

The family of 15 year old Kiersten Geschke is asking to help from the community to help locate her. (She will turn 16 on Thursday November 2nd). She was last seen yesterday morning (10/30). She is aprox 5’4″-5’6″, 125 lbs., brown hair. She attends Park High School. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Racine County Dispatch 262-886-2300.