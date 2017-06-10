Family searching for missing Racine girl

Family of 17 year-old Cheyenne Kostrzewski is asking for your help to locate her. She weighs 230 and is 5’9. She was wearing purple over white Jordan jacket and black with white accent shorts. Red converse high tops for shoes. She has two tattoos. A panda on the right outside ankle and a daruma doll on her left middle forearm. Last seen leaving home in the area of 10th and Center She said she was going for a walk last night (10/5) and never came back. She does not have her medication with her at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Racine County Dispatch at 262-886-2300.