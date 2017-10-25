Fairytales Come Alive in The Ever After at Racine Children’s Theatre

RACINE, WI- Kids of all ages are invited to see their favorite fairytale characters come to life on stage in “The Ever After: A Musical” Friday, November 10 through Sunday, November 11 at the Racine Children’s Theatre (RCT).

This hilarious parody of daytime TV examines whether time truly heals all wounds. Cinderella and her stepsisters try to reconcile, and other familiar fairytale faces share their real ever after stories. Enjoy this Packy Play while the characters sing and dance as they discover the truth about ever after.

The hysterical fractured fairytale has it all: a trash-talking clairvoyant mirror, an unfortunate prince who is turning slowly back into a frog and even Jiminy Cricket — now an occupational therapist and author of “My Life as Your Conscience.” The musical is punctuated by questions from studio audience members and great foot-tapping songs like “Beauty Impaired” and “Dainty Do-Gooder!”

Sponsored by SC Johnson, “Ever After” is performed by E. Motions. Packy, the RCT elephant mascot, will greet the audience at each performance. Afterwards, children have the chance to meet the cast and get pictures and autographs. Just over an hour in length, these shows are great ways to make new memories.

Performances take place on Friday, November 10 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12 at 12, 2, and 4 p.m. Individual tickets are $6 each for children and adults with general seating for each performance.

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org , or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m.