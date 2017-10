Express Lube is hiring-Lube Technician

Express Lube is Hiring-Lube Technician

Perform Express Lube services for drive-in customers.

Requirements:

 Valid driver’s license

 Prior experience a plus

 Must be reliable

Apply in person:

2111 – 12th Street, Kenosha

Or Call (262) 552-8310

Express Lube is always looking for top talent to join our team. We offer a great work environment committed to quality and reward our team members accordingly.

* * * * *

Continuing education opportunities and ongoing training are just a few of the advantages we offer.