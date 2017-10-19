Eleventh Street fire injures two, displaces 7 adults and 2 children

This morning at 9:49AM, The Racine Fire Department responded to a fire at 315 Eleventh Street. The fire displaced 7 adults and 2 children from there multi-unit apartment building. Fire crews arrived within minutes of the 911 caller, who stated that everyone was out of the building. Two occupants were burned while trying to escape the fire from their bedroom. One Female was taken to the hospital while the other fled the scene. The fire was contained to Unit# 3, but due to the damages all occupants could not return to their apartments. Red Cross was requested for assistance. This fire is currently under investigation. 2 adults were injured, 1 Female was transported for burn related injuries and 1 male left the scene before fire crews could evaluate him and officials estimate an estimated $30,000 in fire loss.