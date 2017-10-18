CNC Machinists Needed-All Shifts

CNC MACHINISTS NEEDED – ALL SHIFTS

Extending an invite to driven individuals to

share in our success

Are you eager to demonstrate your ability, to make an impact and achieve results?

Our culture of success and innovation means delivering high performance as part of a supportive and future facing team. Successfully recruiting the best talent available is key to our long-term strategic goals. If you want to work collaboratively on a global scale and thrive in a rewarding atmosphere, choose a career with purpose; choose a career with AAA Sales & Engineering, Inc.

CNC Operators – $15+

CNC Set Up Operators – $17+

We offer excellent benefits, vacation time your first year and 10 paid holidays!

Apply today by sending your resume to EBeyer@aaase.com

or call (414) 563 – 3016