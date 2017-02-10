Chances Food & Spirits is hiring

Line / Fry Cook

We are looking for a line cook to prepare food, assist with food

ordering and work as a team player at our family owned restaurant.

The successful candidate will play a key role in contributing to our

customer satisfaction and acquisition goals.

Responsibilities: ♦ Set up and stock stations ♦ Prepare food for service ♦ Cook menu items ♦ Clean station; store leftover food ♦ Stock inventory ♦ Ensure that food comes out simultaneously, in high quality and in a timely fashion ♦ Maintain a positive and professional approach with coworkers and customers

♦ Assist with training kitchen staff in specific stations, and cross-train as necessary ♦ Assist necessary maintenance and clean kitchen appliances

Requirements:

♦ Must be available weekends ♦ Food safe certified a plus ♦ Cooking experience, including experience as a line chef, restaurant cook or prep cook ♦ Excellent understanding of various cooking methods, ingredients, equipment and procedures

♦ Knowledge of soups and sauces

♦ Accuracy and speed in executing assigned tasks ♦ Valid drivers license ♦ Subject to background check

Hours: 30-40 hours a week

Please email resume to chancesrochester@gmail.com

Or call Sarah – 262-210-0312

Rochester, WI