Busy Bee’s Child Care Center is HIRING

CHILD CARE ASSISTANT

Caring adult to provide love and guidance

Assist staff with both long and short range activities in accordance with curriculum objectives

Keep all appropriate records such as records, attendance and time sheets

Maintain daily open communication with parents

Maintain confidentiality

* Meet all applicable licensing regulations

Our main concern is to satisfy the social, emotional, intellectual and physical needs of the children under our care. Our professional staff provides a well-rounded curriculum. Our curriculum is child-centered and provides a balance of flexibility and consistency.

Two locations to better serve our communities:

Busy Bees Child Care Center – Kenosha Location

9918 12th St. Kenosha, WI 53144 Phone: (330) 394-2106

Busy Bees Child Care Center – Racine Location

1143 College Ave.

Racine, WI 53403

Phone: (262) 859-2283

To apply:

Fax resume to (262) 859-2283 (wait for beeps)

or Call (262) 859-2283

www.busybeeschildcare.com