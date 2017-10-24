Burlington Graphic Systems is HIRING

Part Time Weekend Workers
Baggers & Weeders
Saturdays & Sundays – 8 hours/day
1st & 2nd shifts available
Seasonal, through December (or longer)
No skills required
Apply in person-2600 Chicory Road, Racine WI
Burlington Graphic Systems, Inc., headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, is a leading market provider of uniquely customized printing graphic solutions. Our consultative approach to understanding our customer’s needs, their market, and branding visions, and decal durability goals has allowed us to grow nationwide and foster mutually beneficial partnerships by providing customer focused solutions.
Burlington Graphic Systems, Inc
2600 Chicory Road
Racine, WI 53403