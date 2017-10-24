Burlington Graphic Systems is HIRING

Part Time Weekend Workers

Baggers & Weeders

 Saturdays & Sundays – 8 hours/day

 1st & 2nd shifts available

 Seasonal, through December (or longer)

 No skills required

Apply in person-2600 Chicory Road, Racine WI

Burlington Graphic Systems, Inc., headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, is a leading market provider of uniquely customized printing graphic solutions. Our consultative approach to understanding our customer’s needs, their market, and branding visions, and decal durability goals has allowed us to grow nationwide and foster mutually beneficial partnerships by providing customer focused solutions.

Burlington Graphic Systems, Inc

2600 Chicory Road

Racine, WI 53403