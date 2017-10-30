Burlington Family Chiropractic is HIRING

Front Desk Assistant / Billing & Insurance Specialist
Full time professional with experience in medical reception/assisting and medical billing & insurance coordination in a fast paced chiropractic office.
 Excellent customer service / interpersonal skills a must
 Must have excellent computer skills
 Experience with medical reception or medical assisting a plus
 Experience with accounts payable/receivable, billing and medical insurance a plus
 Chiropractic experience or knowledge a plus
Schedule: Monday – Friday with rotating days & hours

Benefits available. Must meet qualifications to be considered.
Please send resume and cover letter to: lwarren@burlingtonfamilychiro.com

 