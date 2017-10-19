Boy Scout Haunted Hayride at Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta

Boy Scout Haunted Hayride at Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta in Burlington.

(Located just north of Hwy 50 on Hwy P)

October 20th & 21st and October 27th & 28th

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Each weekend is completely unique as different Boy Scout Troops camping there for the weekend fulfill the role of “haunting”.

Guests arrive at the front of camp and check-in/purchase tickets.

You are then loaded onto hay wagons for a haunting experience through camp.

There is a stop at our dining hall for concessions(hot chocolate/hotdog/etc.)

and a warm bonfire outside to visit.

At the Door: $7.00

Advance Ticket Sales are available (Tickets await your arrival at event)

The discounted price for advance sales is $5.00 per person.

Advance Sales for groups of 8 or more, kindly include a roster.

Remember: Dress for the weather as the event will go on as planned.

Call Kenosha Boy Scout office (262) 632-1655 Ext#1111 for advance sales or any other questions.