Boy Scout Haunted Hayride at Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta

Each weekend is completely unique as different Boy Scout Troops camping there for the weekend fulfill the role of “haunting”.
Guests arrive at the front of camp and check-in/purchase tickets.
You are then loaded onto hay wagons for a haunting experience through camp.
There is a stop at our dining hall for concessions(hot chocolate/hotdog/etc.)
and a warm bonfire outside to visit.
At the Door: $7.00
Advance Ticket Sales are available (Tickets await your arrival at event)
The discounted price for advance sales is $5.00 per person.
Advance Sales for groups of 8 or more, kindly include a roster.
Remember: Dress for the weather as the event will go on as planned.
Call Kenosha Boy Scout office (262) 632-1655 Ext#1111 for advance sales or any other questions.