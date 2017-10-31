Avant-Guard Professional Consulting is seeking a Bookkeeper

Avant-Guard Professional Consulting is seeking a

DIRECT HIRE

Bookkeeper

Location Kenosha, WI

Min Salary $16.00

Max Salary $18.00

Job Type Full-Time Regular

Job Description

We are looking for a skilled Bookkeeper to maintain our financial records, including purchases, sales, receipts and payments.

Bookkeeper job duties include working closely with our team to create and analyze financial reports and ensure legal requirements compliance, process accounts payable and receivable and manage invoices and tax payments. Our ideal candidate is familiar with accounting software packages, like QuickBooks and has real estate/realtor experience.

Ultimately, the Bookkeeper’s responsibilities are to accurately record all day-to-day financial transactions of our company.

Responsibilities

Record day to day financial transactions and complete the posting process

Verify that transactions are recorded in the correct day book, suppliers ledger, customer ledger and general ledger

Bring the books to the trial balance stage

Perform partial checks of the posting process

Complete tax forms

Enter data, maintain records and lunch reports and financial statements

Process accounts receivable/payable and handle payroll in a timely manner

Requirements

Proven bookkeeping experience

Solid understanding of basic bookkeeping and accounting payable/receivable principles

Proven ability to calculate, post and manage accounting figures and financial records

Data entry skills along with a knack for numbers

Hands-on experience with spreadsheets and proprietary software

Proficiency in Quickbooks and in MS Office

Customer service orientation and negotiation skills

High degree of accuracy and attention to detail

BS/AS degree in Finance, Accounting or Business Administration or equivalent experience

To apply please visit Avant-Guard Direct Hire Bookkeeper