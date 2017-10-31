Avant-Guard Professional Consulting is seeking a Bookkeeper

Location Kenosha, WI
Min Salary $16.00
Max Salary $18.00
Job Type Full-Time Regular
Job Description
We are looking for a skilled Bookkeeper to maintain our financial records, including purchases, sales, receipts and payments.
Bookkeeper job duties include working closely with our team to create and analyze financial reports and ensure legal requirements compliance, process accounts payable and receivable and manage invoices and tax payments. Our ideal candidate is familiar with accounting software packages, like QuickBooks and has real estate/realtor experience.
Ultimately, the Bookkeeper’s responsibilities are to accurately record all day-to-day financial transactions of our company.
Responsibilities
Record day to day financial transactions and complete the posting process
Verify that transactions are recorded in the correct day book, suppliers ledger, customer ledger and general ledger
Bring the books to the trial balance stage
Perform partial checks of the posting process
Complete tax forms
Enter data, maintain records and lunch reports and financial statements
Process accounts receivable/payable and handle payroll in a timely manner
Requirements
Proven bookkeeping experience
Solid understanding of basic bookkeeping and accounting payable/receivable principles
Proven ability to calculate, post and manage accounting figures and financial records
Data entry skills along with a knack for numbers
Hands-on experience with spreadsheets and proprietary software
Proficiency in Quickbooks and in MS Office
Customer service orientation and negotiation skills
High degree of accuracy and attention to detail
BS/AS degree in Finance, Accounting or Business Administration or equivalent experience
To apply please visit Avant-Guard Direct Hire Bookkeeper