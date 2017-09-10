Alex Upendo wins “Incredible Kid” competition! Donate’s $2,500 to Racine Unified!

Racine’s very own Alex Upendo won the national INCREDIBLE KID competition worth $15k & will be donating $2500 to Racine Unified along with being able to host a breakfast for his school Gifford with Gold medal Olympian Laurie Hernandez. Kids across the nation competed and it was narrowed down to 5 weekly winners, Alex won week 2. Then each contestant was interviewed by a panel board and graded. It was just announced he won, such exciting news not only for Alex but Racine!

From the Incredible Edible Egg facebook pageCongrats to our week two “You’re Incredible Because…” contest winner, Alex! Karee Upendo submitted her incredible kid and had this to say about him, “…You are #incrediblebecause at just the age of 10 you have experienced some of the most devastating things, from being homeless, being bullied and the loss of a loved one due to cancer…You chose to turn the negative word ‘nerd’ into something positive and fashionable, bowties! At just 10 you own a company called Build-A-Bow! You then took it a step further and decided 40% of proceeds would go to charity.” Beyond his charitable business, Alex has dedicated his time to bringing awareness to bullying by publishing his own book, hosting free workshops for people being bullied and touring schools as a motivational speaker.