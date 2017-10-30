Adopt Walker! He loves going to walks

Walker was pulled from a shelter in Oklahoma and arrived in Wisconsin on 10/22.He has been at his foster home for 5 days and he is really starting the come out of his shell and learning how to be part of the “pack.” He is completely potty trained (minus one accident on day one, and hey, who can blame him?) he does not like to poop in the yard, prefers to save it for his walks, so we have been walking him in the morning and evening. He doesn’t mind his crate…. just don’t close the door….but no worries, he’s is very calm and laid back. He just wants to be on the couch, not in the crate. He walks great on a leash, whatever speed you prefer, and does not pull at all. He lets you lead. He is great with my other dogs, and kids. We are working on some commands but it’s slow going so far. Walker is an appropriate name for him, he likes to pace.

If you would like to be considered as an adopter for Walker or one of our other great dogs, please go to our website at http://luckymuttsrescue.org/ and submit an application. The adoption fee of $350.00 covers spay/neuter, up to date vaccinations , microchip and veterinary inspection certificate. Adopters are chosen by what situation will be best for the dog. Submitting an application for a particular dog,does not guarantee that you will be the applicant chosen to adopt that dog. Lucky Mutts strives to match dogs to the best home and will work with your family to find a good match. Thanks for wanting to adopt!