Adopt Shadow! He’s good with kids, dogs and cats!

Shadow is a sweet, curious puppy. He gets along great with other dogs, is indifferent to cats, and loves kids. He is housebroken and very good at letting you know when he needs to go out. He needs some work on his puppy manners, but he loves treats and to people please so he should be easy to train. He does know some basic commands like sit and will come to his name. He is walking well on a leash for the most part and loves to play with toys. He’s going to be a great dog with just a little bit of training effort. He’s only a 6 month old boy after all. Available for adoption-You can go towww.luckymuttsrescue.org to submit an application!