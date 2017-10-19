Adopt Pooty! Great with dogs, kids, cats and great on a leash

Pooty is good with dogs, kids and cats and great on a leash! Pooty is such a good girl!

It’s no wonder Pooty is a favorite wherever she goes. This girl is so sweet and easy going. She completely warmed up to us in just over a week and now walks up just to give kisses (at first she just leaned her head up against my cheek, but now gives real kisses). She loves to play with toys, and initiates play with both the resident dog and cat (although they’re old and cranky so won’t have anything to do with her). She would love someone to play with, and would love a fenced in yard. On sunny days she stays outside forever in the sun, soaking it up, laying upside down. She doesn’t seem like she’s a fan of the colder weather, but does have a coat; her first Wisconsin winter might be a little rough on her. She seems easily trainable; is crate trained, knows sit, wait but still doesn’t want to give paw. She enjoys her daily walks and LOVES her bed, where she can be found most of the time. So far she gets along with every dog she’s met and does well with the cat. Pooty is just looking for love and attention and will be an amazing companion. To apply to adopt Pooty visit Luckymuttsrescue.org