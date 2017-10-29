Adopt Pepper! She loves to cuddle

Pepper arrived in Wisconsin on 10/22 from Oklahoma. She is about 3 years old and weighs 50 lbs. She loves to cuddle, and gets along with the dog at her foster’s house.

If you would like to be considered as an adopter for Pepper or one of our other great dogs, please go to our website- www.luckymuttsrescue.org and submit an application. The adoption fee of $350.00 covers spay/neuter, up to date vaccinations , microchip and veterinary inspection certificate. Adopters are chosen by what situation will be best for the dog. Submitting an application for a particular dog,does not guarantee that you will be the applicant chosen to adopt that dog. Lucky Mutts strives to match dogs to the best home and will work with your family to find a good match. Thanks for wanting to adopt!