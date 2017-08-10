Adopt Ollivander! He loves to snuggle

Sweet Ollie is still waiting for a home!!

Hello everyone, my name is Ollie (ollivander). I’m a 3 yr old neutered lab mix. I was pulled from an extremely small shelter that was overcrowded and being forced to euthanize due to space. My foster mom says I am a wonderful boy who loves to snuggle and that I am very handsome. I love my toys and going for walks…I like the water and chasing ducks too! I am a ladies man and a bit weary around men, but if my new mom loves you…then after a shortwhile I will love you too. I am very interested in cats, so i’ll need some supervision until I learn the rules. Kids are ok with me, just as long as they don’t run up into my face. I’m ok with smaller dogs, but bigger dogs kind of scare me. All I want is your love and to be with you, so come and meet me!

Ollivander’s adoption fee of $300+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!